Mayfield collected an assist, five hits and three blocked shots in Friday's 5-2 win over the Capitals in Game 2.
Mayfield had the lone helper on Matt Martin's go-ahead goal in the second period. The assist was Mayfield's first point in six playoff games this year. He's added 14 hits, 14 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating from his mostly third-pairing role.
More News
-
Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Ready to rock•
-
Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Absent from practice•
-
Islanders' Scott Mayfield: No points in 15 straight games•
-
Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Likely to play Saturday•
-
Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Ice time increases•
-
Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Collects assist in lopsided win•