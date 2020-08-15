Mayfield collected an assist, five hits and three blocked shots in Friday's 5-2 win over the Capitals in Game 2.

Mayfield had the lone helper on Matt Martin's go-ahead goal in the second period. The assist was Mayfield's first point in six playoff games this year. He's added 14 hits, 14 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating from his mostly third-pairing role.

