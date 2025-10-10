Mayfield logged an assist in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Penguins.

Mayfield is set to be a regular in the lineup this year, and his first duty is to serve as a defense partner and mentor for No. 1 pick Matthew Schaefer. The 32-year-old Mayfield will likely remain on the third pairing even if Schaefer moves up later in the year. Mayfield's style isn't flashy, and he's topped the 20-point mark just once in his career, but he's a virtual lock for 100-plus blocked shots, a level he's reached in seven straight seasons.