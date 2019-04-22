Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Healthy return to practice

Mayfield (undisclosed) was able to participate in Monday's practice without restriction, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

This news is certainly positive after Mayfield was unable to practice since the team finished off the Penguins on Tuesday. The 26-year-old was able to make his presence felt last series, racking up an assist to go along with eight hits and 10 blocks. All signs point to Mayfield resuming his spot on the third defensive pair with Devon Toews for Round 2.