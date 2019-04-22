Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Healthy return to practice
Mayfield (undisclosed) was able to participate in Monday's practice without restriction, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
This news is certainly positive after Mayfield was unable to practice since the team finished off the Penguins on Tuesday. The 26-year-old was able to make his presence felt last series, racking up an assist to go along with eight hits and 10 blocks. All signs point to Mayfield resuming his spot on the third defensive pair with Devon Toews for Round 2.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...