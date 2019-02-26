Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Healthy scratch Tuesday

Mayfield won't play when the Islanders take on the Flames on Tuesday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Now that Thomas Hickey has been activated off of long-term IR, coach Barry Trotz will have a decision to make before each game for the rest of the season as the Islanders have seven legitimate defensive starters for six spots. Mayfield is the odd man out Tuesday but Trotz gave no indication that will become commonplace. Mayfield will next get a chance to play on Thursday when the Isles take on the Maple Leafs in the return of John Tavares to Long Island.