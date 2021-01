Mayfield registered a goal on three shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Flyers. He also had one hit and one block.

Mayfield sent a shot through traffic from the top of the right circle to pull the Islanders even at 2-2 with just under eight minutes left in the second period. It was the first point of the year for the 28-year-old, who logged 19:48 of ice time. Mayfield is an important member of the Islanders' defensive corps but offers little in the way of fantasy value.