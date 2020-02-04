Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Ice time increases
Mayfield is averaging just under 22 minutes of ice time over his last six games.
Coach Barry Trotz has been looking for someone to pick up the slack since Adam Pelech (Achilles) was lost for the season. Mayfield fits that bill right now. He's not an offensive player but does possess a strong physical presence in front of his own net. Mayfield only has five goals (career-high) and eight assists in 49 games this season to go along with a plus-10 rating.
