Mayfield signed a seven-year contract with the Islanders on Saturday.

The Islanders didn't release the financial terms of Mayfield's deal, but it's worth $24.5 million, according to Pierre LeBrun of TSN. The defenseman is coming off a five-year, $7.25 million contract. He had six goals, 24 points, 83 PIM, 107 hits and 168 blocks in 82 contests with the Islanders while averaging 21:02 of ice time last season. The 30-year-old should continue to serve in a top-four capacity.