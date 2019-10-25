Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Lights the lamp
Mayfield scored his first goal of the season as the Islanders defeated the Coyotes 4-2 on Thursday.
Yes, it was an empty-net goal, but they all count the same. Mayfield isn't on the team to provide much offense as his highest point total was last year with 19, but he is a steady defender with size that the Islanders use to clear the front of their net. Mayfield will continue to be asked to keep the opponents top offensive weapons in check.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.