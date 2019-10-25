Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Lights the lamp

Mayfield scored his first goal of the season as the Islanders defeated the Coyotes 4-2 on Thursday.

Yes, it was an empty-net goal, but they all count the same. Mayfield isn't on the team to provide much offense as his highest point total was last year with 19, but he is a steady defender with size that the Islanders use to clear the front of their net. Mayfield will continue to be asked to keep the opponents top offensive weapons in check.

