Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Likely to get Friday or Saturday off
Mayfield won't be asked to play Friday versus Toronto and Saturday in New Jersey if he does not feel up to it, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
With the Islanders out of playoff contention and Mayfield having just returned from a broken leg, the Islanders will play it cautious and not ask him to play back to back games if he doesn't feel ready to do so. Mayfield has two goals and 10 assists in 44 games for the Islanders this season and is expected to be a big part of their defensive corps for the next few years. They won't risk his health in what are essentially meaningless games to close out what has become a forgettable season.
