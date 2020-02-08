Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Likely to play Saturday

Mayfield took part in the optional practice for the Islanders on Saturday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Mayfield missed practice Friday due to what coach Barry Trotz called a maintenance day. The Islanders can't afford to lose any of the defenders for any length of time as they are woefully short on depth at that position after the loss of Adam Pelech (Achilles) for the season. If a defender were to go down, it seems that Sebastian Aho would be next in line for additional playing time.