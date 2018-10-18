Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Makes presence felt Wednesday

Mayfield collected an assist and five PIM in Wednesday's 4-1 road loss to the Ducks.

Mayfield lit the lamp in his season debut against the Sharks on Oct. 8, and he now has two points in his first three games this season. It's an impressive start for the third-pairing defenseman, but between his light role and time in the sin bin basically representing the lone constant of his game, Mayfield isn't likely to engage the fantasy population. However, New York's 2011 second-round (34th overall) draft pick is worth keeping tabs on in case he continues to prove his detractors wrong.