Mayfield (upper body) was unavailable to talk to the media after Wednesday's Game 2 versus the Hurricanes, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

Mayfield appeared to be high-sticked on the same play that led to the Hurricanes' game-winning goal in overtime. It's likely that the 30-year-old defenseman will be fine, but his status should be confirmed prior to Friday's Game 3 in New York.