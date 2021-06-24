Mayfield scored the game-tying goal and had three shots in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Lightning in Game 6. He also had two PIM.

Mayfield squared the game at 2-2 with 8:44 left in regulation, popping into the play on the backdoor side and sniping a shot top shelf despite having almost no net to shoot at. It was a goal-scorer's goal, yet only the second of the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the defensive-minded Mayfield. He also logged 22:46 of ice time, nearly three minutes of which came on the penalty kill. The 28-year-old Mayfield has provided six points and a plus-12 rating with 23 PIM in 18 games.