Mayfield scored a key goal during a 5-4 victory over the Avalanche on Saturday.

Nine games into the season, Mayfield remains two goals shy of equaling his career-best total. The 30-year-old defenseman capped the Islanders' three-goal comeback by redirecting a cross-ice pass from Mathew Barzal, tying the game at 3-all at 10:39 of the third period. Mayfield benefited from the Avalanche skaters tiring from an extended shift. Mayfield, who collected five goals in 67 games during 2019-20, has collected two points during his past two appearances as a third-pairing defender.