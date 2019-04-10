Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Nineteen points in 79 games

Mayfield finished the 2018-19 regular season with four goals, 15 assists, and a rating of plus-18 in 79 games.

Mayfield is 6-foot-5 and 230 pounds which makes him the biggest Islanders defender. This will be important in the first-round series versus the Penguins as the Isles are likely to ask him to bang Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and every other Penguin forward every chance he gets to try and wear them down over a long series. Mayfield and the rest of the defense for the Islanders will need to play as well as they have all season if the Islanders are to have any chance of advancing in the playoffs.