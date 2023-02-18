Mayfield hasn't scored a goal and only has three assists in his last 14 games entering the game Friday versus the Penguins.

Mayfield does have five goals in 57 games this season which ties his career high as he also had five in the 2019-20 season. The bigger question regarding Mayfield is whether he will remain an Islander after the March 3 trade deadline. The Islanders are currently out of the playoff picture as they once again struggle to score goals. Mayfield is an unrestricted free agent after the season, and the team may want to give some of their younger defenders more time rather than resign the veteran defender. While it would be unlikely that Mayfield would bring back a hefty bounty if traded at the deadline, he would have value, as teams can never have enough veteran defensemen going into their playoff run.