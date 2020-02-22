Islanders' Scott Mayfield: No points in 15 straight games
Mayfield hasn't registered a point in his last 15 games for the Islanders.
Mayfield does have five goals, career-high, and 13 points in 59 games this season but with the team struggling to score goals everyone is under scrutiny including players that generally aren't relied upon to produce offense. Mayfield does have a plus-8 rating this season but even that is off from his plus-18 last season. The bottom line is Mayfield is a solid defensive defenseman who shouldn't be relied upon to produce much offensively.
