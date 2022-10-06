Mayfield is not at practice Thursday with an undisclosed injury, per Andrew Gross of Newsday.
Islanders coach Lane Lambert provided no update but stated that Mayfield was not available Thursday. Mayfield is not an offensive defenseman as last season's 18 points in 61 games was only one off his career high.
