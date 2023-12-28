Mayfield (upper body) will not be in the lineup Friday versus Washington, according to Stefen Rosner of The Hockey News.
Mayfield has been out of action since Dec. 11 and has missed the last seven games. He has practiced the last two days and could return to the lineup as early as Sunday in Pittsburgh. Mayfield has four assists, 58 blocked shots and 24 hits in 20 games.
