Mayfield (illness) won't play Tuesday versus the Kings, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.
Mayfield was considered a game-time decision but did not take the ice for warmups. Grant Hutton and Dennis Cholowski will be on the third pairing Tuesday. Mayfield's next chance to play is Thursday at home versus the Blackhawks.
More News
-
Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Questionable for Tuesday's game•
-
Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Contributes helper Tuesday•
-
Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Pots goal in win•
-
Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Excellent effort in win•
-
Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Productive in win•
-
Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Expects to be ready for 2024-25•