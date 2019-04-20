Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Not skating

Mayfield (undisclosed) didn't take part in practice for the Islanders on Saturday, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

Coach Barry Trotz has stated that the past two days off for Mayfield were just for "maintenance", but as we all know, coaches tend not to tell the truth at this time of year. The Islanders will do all they can to make sure that Mayfield is ready to play when the Isles resume their playoff hunt as they have already lost one defender in Johnny Boychuk (leg) for the next 3-4 weeks and can ill afford to lose another.