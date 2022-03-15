Mayfield has an assist, one SOG, and two blocked shots as the Islanders defeated the Ducks 4-3 on Sunday.

The assist was his 14th of the season which is just one off his career-high of 15 in 2018-19. Mayfield has a rating of minus-5 this season which would be the first time he's had a negative rating since 2017-18. There has been talk that Mayfield could be available before the trade deadline on March 21, but with a salary of only $1.45 million per season, it would seem the Isles would have to be blown away to move him.