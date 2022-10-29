Mayfield had his first assist on the season as the Islanders defeated the Hurricanes 6-2 on Friday.

Mayfield is far from an offensive presence, as he has never reached the 20-point plateau in a season, so any offense he provides is a bonus. Mayfield has already potted two goals this season and could be on his way toward eclipsing the career high of four he had in 2018-19. Mayfield's main asset is his play in the defensive zone, and once again, he is doing well there, as his rating of plus-3 will attest to.