Islanders' Scott Mayfield: On pace for career high numbers
Mayfield has two goals, five assists, and has a plus-7 rating in 16 games for the Islanders this season.
Mayfield has been a steadying influence on the Islanders blue line this year. Mayfield will never be mistaken for an offensive dynamo, but 7-9 goals, 30 points, with a rating of greater than plus-20 would be a season that both the player and team would easily accept.
More News
-
Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Ready to roll•
-
Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Suffers cut toe•
-
Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Unforgettable performance Thursday•
-
Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Makes presence felt Wednesday•
-
Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Pots first goal of campaign•
-
Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Expected to play Monday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...