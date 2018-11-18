Islanders' Scott Mayfield: On pace for career high numbers

Mayfield has two goals, five assists, and has a plus-7 rating in 16 games for the Islanders this season.

Mayfield has been a steadying influence on the Islanders blue line this year. Mayfield will never be mistaken for an offensive dynamo, but 7-9 goals, 30 points, with a rating of greater than plus-20 would be a season that both the player and team would easily accept.