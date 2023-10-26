Mayfield (leg) will not play Thursday versus the Senators, Stefen Rosner of The Hockey News reports.
Mayfield resumed skating on his own Tuesday, but he still needs to get into a full practice. Samuel Bolduc continues to fill in for Mayfield on the third pairing. The 31-year-old Mayfield is likely questionable at best for Saturday's game in Columbus.
