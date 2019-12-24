Play

Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Out with illness

Mayfield did not dress for Monday's game against Columbus due to an illness.

Monday will be Mayfield's first missed game of the season. He's averaging a career-high 19:34 of playing time and has 10 points in 34 contests. Mayfield should be good to go for Friday's game in Chicago, but Noah Dobson will replace him in Monday's lineup.

