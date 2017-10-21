Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Out with unspecified ailment
Mayfield is dealing with an undisclosed injury that will prevent him from suiting up for Saturday's home contest versus the Sharks, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports.
The bottom-pairing defender is a "bit banged up," according to Staple, who adds that Dennis Seidenberg will play in Mayfield's stead. Still, this doesn't sound like anything too serious, so consider the former to be day-to-day ahead of Tuesday's home clash with the Coyotes.
