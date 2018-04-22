Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Part of future

Mayfield finished the season with two goals, 10 assists and a minus-6 rating in 47 games for the Islanders.

Mayfield missed quite a bit of time due to a broken leg but when healthy, he was one of the more reliable defenders for the team. The defensive corps could have a different look next season, as it was a major part of the reason the team gave up a league-worst 296 goals. The Islanders could also look to upgrade the defense in free agency as both Calvin de Haan and Thomas Hickey may depart via free agency. Mayfield is unlikely to be anything more than a second-pair defender no matter who comes or who leaves and won't see much if any power play time.