Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Part of the future

Mayfield finished the season with two goals, ten assists, and a minus-6 rating in 47 games for the Islanders.

Mayfield missed quite a bit of time due to a broken leg but when healthy he was one of the more reliable defenders for the Islanders. The defensive corps could have a different look next season as they were a major part of the reason that the team gave up a league worst 296 goals. The Islanders could also look to upgrade the defense in free agency as both Calvin de Haan and Thomas Hickey may depart via free agency. Mayfield is unlikely to be anything more than a second pair defender no matter who comes or who leaves and won't see much if any power play time.