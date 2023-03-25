Mayfield posted an assist in Friday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets.

This was the third straight game with a helper for Mayfield, with the physical defenseman reaching 20 points for the first time in his career. He's also tacked on 99 hits and 148 blocked shots, but that's not nearly as surprising as Mayfield taking such a drastic leap forward offensively. An increase in ice time -- 20:56 on average -- and a greater volume of shots (103) factor into Mayfield's surge.