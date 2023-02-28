Mayfield picked up his 11th assist of the season in the 4-0 victory over the Jets on Sunday.

General manager Lou Lamoriello will have a decision to make regarding Mayfield before the trade deadline Friday. They can keep him, increasing their chances of making the playoffs but risk losing the unrestricted free agent for nothing this offseason. The other option would be to trade him and try and bring back much-needed draft picks or possibly even an offensive player who can help them win this season but would be forced to start a rookie on defense. Lamoriello doesn't give away much, but it would seem unlikely that he will be quiet and let the deadline pass without making any other moves.