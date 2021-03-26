Mayfield had an assist in the Islanders 4-3 overtime victory over the Bruins on Thursday.

Mayfield only has two goals and seven assists in 34 games this season as offense is not the name of his game. His job is to keep the crease clear in front of Semyon Varlamov or Ilya Sorokin, something Mayfield does very well. Mayfield has a rating of plus-8 this season, and that's what the Islanders are looking for. Whatever he can add offensively is just a bonus.