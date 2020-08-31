Mayfield notched an assist and three blocked shots in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Flyers in Game 4.

Mayfield set up Jean-Gabriel Pageau for the go-ahead goal at 7:18 of the third period. In 13 playoff games, Mayfield has had a limited effect on offense, with just three assists. The 27-year-old has added 31 blocked shots, 28 hits and a plus-8 rating, playing mostly a defensive role on the third pairing alongside Devon Toews.