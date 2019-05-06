Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Played through ankle injury
Mayfield was dealing with an ankle issue at the end of the 2018-19 campaign, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.
Mayfield was able to power through and continue suiting up during the postseason, but did see his ice time dip slightly to 18:33 per game for the second-round series with Carolina, compared to 18:44 in the regular season. The blueliner came just one point shy of the 20-point threshold this season and should challenge for that mark in 2019-20.
