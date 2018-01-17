Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Playing as expected

Mayfield (mouth) is active for Tuesday's home game against the Devils, according to NHL.com.

Mayfield -- who's been deployed much more heavily with Johnny Boychuck (lower body and Calvin de Haan (shoulder) injured -- will slot in on the top pair with Nick Leddy on the left side, making him a rather sneaky fantasy option in daily settings.

