Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Plucks apple

Mayfield notched an assist and went plus-2 in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Jets.

Mayfield produced the primary helper on Anders Lee's second-period tally, good for the defenseman's first point of the year. He has seven blocked shots and four hits in his first two games. The 26-year-old managed 19 points in 79 contests last season.

