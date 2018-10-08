Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Pots first goal of campaign
Mayfield scored one goal, dished out two hits and blocked three shots in Monday's 4-0 win over the Sharks.
Mayfield produced a solid, diversified stat line, but he saw just 13:56 of ice time. Stuck on the bottom pairing without power-play minutes, his fantasy value remains low.
