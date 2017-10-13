Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Provides physical presence
Mayfield has an assist, six penalty minutes, three shots on goal and is a plus two in three games so far this season for the Islanders.
The Islanders currently have eight defensemen on the roster which will lead to two of them being healthy scratches on game night. Mayfield was one of those scratches before the season opener but coach Doug Weight likes the physical element that Mayfield can provide and has inserted him into the last three games. While defense hasn't been the problem for the Isles, goal scoring has, and Weight may decide that he needs more offense from his defense which could lead him to inserting Ryan Pulock into the lineup and benching someone like Mayfield.
