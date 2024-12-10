Mayfield is dealing with an illness and will be a game-time decision Tuesday against the Kings, per Stefen Rosner of NHL.com.
Mayfield has yet to miss a game this year. If the right-shot blueliner is unavailable Tuesday, Grant Hutton will take his place on the third defensive pairing. Mayfield has accounted for five points (one goal), 21 PIM, 19 shots, 53 hits, 58 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating through 29 games.
