Mayfield scored the Islanders' only goal Thursday in a 2-1 loss to the Maple Leafs.
Mayfield isn't known for his scoring -- it's his second goal and seventh point in 38 games. He is more likely to deliver blocks (67) and hits (63) for those in deep, multi-categorical leagues.
