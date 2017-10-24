Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Ready to go Tuesday

Mayfield (undisclosed) will return to the lineup for Tuesday night's contest against the Coyotes, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.

Mayfield missed just one game as a result of his mystery ailment and will likely return to his regular role on the Isles' third defensive pairing Tuesday night. Regardless, with just one point on the season, the St. Louis native is more useful in real life than in most fantasy formats.