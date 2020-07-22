Mayfield (undisclosed) is on the ice for Wednesday's intrasquad scrimmage, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Mayfield missed over a week of practice with an undisclosed issue, but it appears as though he's finally put whatever was holding him out in the rearview mirror. The 27-year-old blueliner is expected to skate in a top-four role during the Islanders' qualifying round series against the Panthers.
