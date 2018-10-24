Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Ready to roll
Mayfield (toe) is in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Panthers.
Mayfield suffered a cut on his toe during Saturday's loss to the Sharks, but he was never in serious danger of missing Wednesday's contest. The 26-year-old American, who's picked up one goal and five points in five games this season, will skate with Thomas Hickey on the Islanders' second pairing against Florida.
