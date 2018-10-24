Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Ready to roll

Mayfield (toe) is in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Panthers.

Mayfield suffered a cut on his toe during Saturday's loss to the Sharks, but he was never in serious danger of missing Wednesday's contest. The 26-year-old American, who's picked up one goal and five points in five games this season, will skate with Thomas Hickey on the Islanders' second pairing against Florida.

More News
Our Latest Stories