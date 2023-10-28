Mayfield (lower body) won't play Saturday against Columbus, according to Stefen Rosner of The Hockey News.
Mayfield will miss his sixth consecutive contest after blocking a shot against Buffalo during the Islanders' season opener. During his absence, Samuel Bolduc has been playing alongside Sebastian Aho.
