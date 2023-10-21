Mayfield (leg) didn't travel with the Islanders to Buffalo, so he won't be an option for Saturday's game versus the Sabres, Stefen Rosner of The Hockey News reports.

Mayfield will miss his third straight contest after sustaining his leg injury while blocking a shot in last Saturday's 3-2 loss to Buffalo. He had 24 points, 83 PIM, 107 hits and 168 blocks in 82 outings last season.