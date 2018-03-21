Play

Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Resumes practicing

Mayfield (leg) returned to practice Wednesday.

Mayfield has made a key step in his recovery from a broken leg, but the Islanders are on the verge of being mathematically eliminated from playoff contention, so if he does return, there might only be a few games left for the 25-year-old defenseman, who will become a restricted free agent in the summer.

