Mayfield may be the key to the Islanders defense this season, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

The reason for this is that with the retirement/LTIR of Johnny Boychuk, Mayfield is the only true defensive defenseman on the team. He has the size to play tough in the corners and clear out the front of the net. Mayfield is also on the team's top penalty-killing unit. Without Boychuk the team will look for Mayfield to play an even bigger role this season and to also stay out of the penalty box where he can't help the team.