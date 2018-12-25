Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Scoreless in 10 straight

Mayfield hasn't registered a point for the Islanders in his last 10 games.

Mayfield is known for his play in the defensive, not the offensive zone, so a scoring drought shouldn't come as much of a surprise. On the season Mayfield does have three goals and 13 points in 33 games, but more importantly to the team, has a rating of plus-9. The Islanders will have decision to make when play resumes after the holiday break about what to do with their glut of defensemen, but Mayfield should not be in any danger of losing playing time.