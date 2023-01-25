Mayfield failed to register a point and had a minus-1 rating in the 5-2 loss to the Maple Leafs on Monday.

Mayfield has five goals, 12 points, and a rating of plus-3 in 49 games this season. Mayfield is also an unrestricted free agent after this season. General manager Lou Lamoriello will have some decisions to make as the March 3 trade deadline approaches. The Islanders have lost nine of their last 10 games. They have not scored a goal in the 3rd period of any of those games. They are currently tied with the Panthers and Sabre for 9th place in the Eastern Conference. If this team continues to crater, Lamoriello will need to make moves to improve the organization for next season. One of those moves could be to trade a UFA like Mayfield, who would have value to a contending team.