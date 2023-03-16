Mayfield hasn't registered a point and has a rating of minus-2 in his last five games.

Mayfield has had a solid season for the Isles, in what may be his last for the free agent to be. He has five goals, 12 assists, and a rating of plus-1 in 69 games. The five goals tie a career-high, and if he can accumulate three more points, he'd set a career-best there also. As for his free agency, the Islanders will likely be interested in retaining his services. However, they may not have the room under the salary cap to do so and thus may elect to go with another of their younger players to fulfill the role.